Debenhams Ireland upbeat despite €55.4m impairment loss

Department store chain Debenhams, the Irish subsidiary of which successfully exited examinership last year, has said it expects future growth in the Republic despite chalking up a €55.5 million loss due to impairments.

Accounts recently filed with the Companies Registration Office show Debenhams Retail Holdings (Ireland) Limited, recorded the loss after its subsidiary, Debenhams Retail (Ireland) Limited, issued 20.8 million ordinary shares to the UK parent, which watered down the Irish holding company’s stake in the Dublin-headquartered unit.

The High Court last August approved a restructuring for Debenhams Retail (Ireland), which operates 11 stores locally, to continue trading, saving up to 1,330 jobs. The plan allowed the company to exit examinership, which it had sought because of consistent losses sustained since the recession in 2007, high rents, and after the withdrawal of support of its UK parent, Debenhams Retail Plc.

The Irish subsidiary operates four stores in Dublin, two in Cork, and others in Galway, Limerick, Newbridge, Tralee and Waterford.

Turnover rose 8.5 per cent for the 53 weeks ending September 3rd 2016 to €181 million from €167 million as it recorded a €9.3 million operating loss before exceptional items. The company reported a €4.3 million forex gain on borrowing leading to a €5.3 million pretax loss before exceptional items.

As part of the restructuring process, the High Court last year directed that amounts owed to group undertakings of €29.4 million be written off, leading to that sum being listed as an exceptional credit.

Employment costs for the group, which sought 98 voluntary redundancies last year, totalled €33.3 million. The company employed 1,508 people at the end of the reporting period, as against 1,635 a year earlier.

“The external economic and commercial environment is expected to remain uncertain and volatile in 2017. However, the successful restructuring and exit from examinership has positioned the company well for a successful future and it has begun to implement investment plans to deliver growth going forward,” the company said.