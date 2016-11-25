Dealz to create 55 jobs with opening of two new stores

Discount store Dealz is to create 55 jobs through the opening of two new stores, in Cork and Kerry tomorrow.

Dealz is opening a 3,750 sq ft store in Bandon, Co Cork, and a 6,700 sq ft store at Deepark Retail Park in Killarney.

Since September 2011, Dealz has opened 56 stores nationwide, creating over 1,100 jobs.

The chain is part of Poundland, Europe’s largest single price value general merchandise retailer. In June of this year, the British discount retailer said it would open 20 to 30 net new stores, “primarily in the Republic of Ireland and in retail parks”.

The Epicurean Food Hall on Dublin’s Liffey Street, which closed earlier this year, recently reopen as a branch of Dealz.