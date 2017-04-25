Dachser acquires majority stake in Johnston Logistics

German firm Dachser has acquired an 80 per cent stake in Dublin-headquartered Johnston Logistics for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 1979 by brothers Albert and Ivan Johnston, the Rathcoole-based business, which specialises in the warehousing and transport of hazardous products, also has depots in Cork and Limerick. It employs 150 people.

Johnston Logistics will continue to be headed by Albert Johnston and the current management team but will rebrand as Dachser in the coming months.

Headquartered in Germany with operations in Europe, North and South America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Dachser had revenues of €5.71 billion last year. The company, which has 27,450 employees globally, has been a partner of Johnston Logistics for at least a decade.

Future secured

“The acquisition of Johnston Logistics by Dachser secures the future of our staff and the company for generations to come. We are a strong and growing force in Ireland and, with Dachser behind us, we will develop and grow our business at a much faster rate with the benefit of its global logistics network, resources and technology,” said Mr Johnston.

Johnston Logistics’ services include overnight and same-day domestic distribution, warehousing, pick and pack, and UK and European forwarding. Industries served include petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, hardware, plastics and packaging.