DAA earns €1m dividend from Bahrain duty-free business

State airports operator DAA’s retail arm, Aer Rianta International (ARI), received a dividend of more than €1 million from its duty-free business in Bahrain.

Recent accounts for Bahrain Duty Free complex, which runs the retail business in the gulf island kingdom’s main airport, show that in March it paid shareholders a total dividend of 3.9 million dinars (€9.35 million) for 2016.

On the basis that the DAA subsidiary owns 11 per cent of the duty-free business, it is understood to have received a €1.03 million share of the total dividend.

ARI manages the business for listed Bahrain Duty Free Complex, in which it holds the 11 per cent stake. The Irish company takes shares in most of the airport shopping operations that it runs around the world.

Bahrain Duty Free Complex disclosed details of the dividend in its accounts for the first quarter of this year, which show that profits grew 22 per cent to €5.3 million in the three months to March 31st. Sales rose 6.7 per cent to €47.4 million.

ARI recently won a contract to run new stores at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and successfully bid to keep its operation in Rafic Hariri Airport in Beirut.

In 2015, its share of after tax profits from its operations and joint ventures outside Ireland increased by 19 per cent to €22 million in 2015. Sales at Dublin and Cork airports grew 20 per cent to €273 million. DAA is due to publish 2016 results for overall group, including ARI, shortly.

ARI owns and manages duty-free and airport shops in Ireland and nine countries ranging from north America to New Zealand.