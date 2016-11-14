Corporate Christmas cards to bring good cheer to homeless

State-owned An Post has launched a service that will allow Irish businesses to send customised Christmas cards to their customers while also supporting the work of the Peter McVerry Trust.

Under this new service, companies can design their own corporate Christmas cards using An Post’s AdMailer.ie online system, incorporating photographs or a choice of template designs, details of New Year offers or plans for next year alongside festive greetings.

Once a company has chosen its preferred design, the cards will be printed, enveloped and delivered by An Post within three days. The cost of each AdMailer.ie greeting card is €1.50, including postage anywhere in Ireland .

The minimum order is 200 cards and 20 per cent of every sale goes directly to Peter McVerry Trust.

‘Personal greeting’

“Talking to customers in firms large and small, from SMEs to multinationals, we know there’s a real understanding of the power of a personal greeting at Christmas,” said An Post sales and marketing director Liam Sheehan . “An email just doesn’t cut it at this time of year,”

Pat Doyle, chief executive of the Peter McVerry Trust, said: “The winter months are a particularly active time for our charity, and this additional support by An Post and Irish businesses will assist us in providing more keys to homes for people experiencing homelessness in Ireland.”

An Post’s AdMailer.ie team will assist and advise business customers with their card design and mailing.