Company which sold Topaz sues over share sale agreement

The company behind the Topaz fuel and convenience store chain is suing a Dublin registered company for €4.7m over alleged failure to complete a share purchase agreement.

Kendrick Investments, an Isle of Man registered company which owned 99 per cent of issued share capital in Topaz Energy Group Ltd (TEGL), says Circle K Holding Ireland Ltd, Earlsfort Terrace, Dublin, made a €1.8 million payment as part of the overall €7 million share purchase agreement but failed to pay the balance of €4.7million.

Kendrick is seeking judgment against Circle K for €4.7million and the case has been admitted to the Commercial Court.

In an affidavit, Kendrick director Dermot Hayes said, under the December 2015 agreement involving his firm and certain convenantors, Kendrick agreed to sell its shares in TEGL to 9121-2738 Quebec Inc.

Under an assignment of rights (deed of novation) mechanism between Kendrick, businessmen Denis O’Brien, Emmet O’Neill and Sean Corkery, Circle K Holding Ireland, Circle K IOM Ltd and 9121-2738 Quebec Inc, it was agreed Circle K Ireland would assume the rights, benefits, obligations and liabilities of the Quebec company under the share purchase agreement, he said

Mr Hayes said the share purchase agreement provided the defendant would pay Kendrick €7 million under what was called the “Dublin Port Additional Consideration”. This related to a February 2016 lease for certain premises at Dublin Port and a retail lease which was not to be terminated before August 2017.

The Dublin Port consideration was satisfied and the €7million became payable, less an agreed €480,000 related to working capital, he said.

While Circle K Holding Ireland had paid some €1.8million, the remaining €4.7 million was still owing, he said.

Kendrick demanded payment on September 23rd last but Circle K failed to pay the balance.

The defendant company has raised a “wholly unmeritorious” breach of warranty claim, it is alleged.

In correspondence, it was suggested Kendrick had failed to disclosed details of the financial situation relating to the Exol Group, Mr Hayes said. The breach of warranty claim was “spurious” and it was clear the issue Circle K complains of was “appropriately disclosed prior to the completion of the transaction”, he said.