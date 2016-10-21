Chopped to create 110 jobs as new Dublin and Kildare outlets planned

Dublin-based food retailer Chopped is to create 110 new jobs with the opening of five new outlets across Dublin and Co Kildare.

The company, which already operates 13 stores in the capital, is to open new premises at Dublin Airport, the Pavilions Shopping Centre in Swords, O’Connell Street, Talbot Street and in the Whitewater Shopping Centre in Newbridge.

Cofounder Brian Lee, a finalist in this year’s EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards, set up Chopped with partner Andy Chen in 2012.

The new Dublin Airport Chopped outlet will be managed by catering group Aramark, which entered into a new partnership with the fast-growing healthy food firm earlier this year.

Separately, Dixons Carphone said it intends to recruit 200 seasonal jobs to cover the Christmas trading period.

The group has more than 40 stores nationwide across its Carphone Warehouse and Currys PC World brands.