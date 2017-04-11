Chadwicks and Heiton Buckley owner to create 170 new jobs in Ireland

Grafton merchanting, the owner of the Chadwicks and Heiton Buckley brands, has announced that it will create 170 new jobs over the next two years. The job are required to facilitate the expansion of the business, according to the company.

Up to 100 of the senior management, specialist sales, operatives and administrative support roles will be created this year with the remainder being created in 2018.

“We see this as further evidence of a tangible and sustainable turning point for the construction sector in Ireland”, said Eddie Kelly, chief executive of Grafton Merchanting in the Republic.

Speaking on the requirement for new homes in Ireland, Mr Kelly said the company anticipates “a more sustained new home-building programme over the coming years, supported by the government’s help-to-buy scheme and a relaxation of mortgage lending rules”.

Three new branches are being opened in Dublin, including two Chadwicks Express branches in East Wall and Turvey, as well as a Davies’ outlet in Sallynoggin. The new store openings will increase Grafton Irish merchanting branch network to 47 stores by the middle of this year, of which 15 will be situated in the Dublin area.

Grafton merchanting is owned by Grafton group plc which also owns Woodies DIY.