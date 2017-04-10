Car dealers investigated over clocked, crashed vehicles

Car dealers are being inspected in an investigation to identify those who mislead consumers in the sale of crashed or clocked cars.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has commenced unannounced inspections of dealers with the aim of taking enforcement action against those found to be misleading potential buyers.

Isolde Goggin, chairwoman of the CCPC, said: “Consumers need to be able to rely on accurate information from car dealers in relation to a vehicle’s roadworthiness and its history, including mileage.

“All material information should be fully disclosed to a consumer before they make a purchase; failure to do so is not only costly and potentially dangerous for the consumer, it is also a breach of the law.

Enforcement action

She said the CCPC has already taken enforcement action against a number of traders in relation to the sale of clocked or crashed cars where such information was not disclosed to the consumer.

Most recently, in February this year, Dublin motor trader Jonathan McSherry was sentenced to three months in prison for providing a consumer with false information in relation to the mileage of a car.

“Over the coming months we will be conducting unannounced inspections of motor garages across the country and we will use our powers to challenge and take enforcement action against traders found to be misleading consumers,” she said.

“If anyone has information regarding a trader that they believe has provided false information about a car’s condition or mileage, they should contact the CCPC’s consumer helpline on 1890 432 432 or email us at ask@ccpc.ie.”