British retailer Tesco raises margin target after profit rise

British retailer Tesco set out plans to increase its profitability in the next three years, after reporting a 60 per cent rise in first-half profit and a third straight quarter of UK underlying sales growth.

“Today, we are sharing our ambition to deliver a Group operating margin of between 3.5 per cent and 4.0 per cent by our 2019/20 financial year,” it said on Wednesday, up from 2.18 per cent in the period.

The firm made operating profit before one off items of £596 million (€675 million) for the six months to August 27th.

That compares to £354 million in the same period last year and analysts’ forecasts which ranged £487-624 million.

It said it was on track to deliver profit of £1.2 billion for the full year, broadly in line with market forecasts.

Reuters