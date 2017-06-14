British books retailer WH Smith sees sales rise 2%

British books and stationery retailer WH Smith said its sales rose 2 per cent in the 15 weeks to June 10th, as a strong performance at outlets at transport hubs outshone weakness in its high street operations.

WH Smith has more than 750 outlets at transport hubs, mainly in airports, railway stations and motorway service areas, and sales across these locations rose 8 per cent during the period.

However, sales were down 4 per cent at its UK-focused high street business which operates more than 600 stores.

“We remain confident in the outcome for the full year,” WH Smith said in a statement, without elaborating.