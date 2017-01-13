Bookmaker BoyleSports acquires nine Bambury outlets

Irish bookmaker BoyleSports has acquired nine stores from Bambury Bookmakers for an undisclosed sum.

The deal brings the number of BoyleSports outlets in Ireland, both North and South, to 219.

Founded in 1980 by Jimmy and Barbara Finlay, Bambury services the Greater Dublin area, including Kildare and Meath.

As part of the transaction BoyleSports is to take ownership of Bambury shops at Sallins and Clane, Co Kildare, at Ashbourne and Clonee, Co Meath and at Lusk, Swords and Lucan in Co Dublin.

“Over the last 37 years we at Bambury have built up a very special relationship with our customers. In making today’s announcement we know that each of those customers will receive the same care and attention at BoyleSports that they have come to expect at Bambury,” said Jimmy Finlay.

BoyleSports said all of the 31 staff employed at the nine outlets will transfer to it shortly.

“Jimmy Finlay and his family have built up a great business in Leinster with Bambury, said founder and chief executive John Boyle.

Bambury Bookmakers (Munster) is a separate business and is unaffected by the sale.