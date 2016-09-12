Baker Tilly International joins forces with Hughes Blake

Accountancy firm Baker Tilly International has joined forces with Hughes Blake and announced plans to hire 60 people over the next three years.

The group, which is to be renamed Baker Tilly Hughes Blake, said the new roles will span all practice areas from audit and taxation to corporate finance and recovery.

Headquartered in Dublin, with offices in Enniscorthy and Cork, the firm currently has 60 professinal and support staff, including four partners.

“Becoming a member of Baker Tilly International will enable us to support our existing clients in a range of new ways. We work with a wide array of indigenous mid-market businesses who are increasingly keen to expand overseas,” said Neil Hughes, managing partner of the firm.

“Together with our new colleagues in 141 countries, we will be able to support clients throughout their growth journey while giving them access to crucial local knowledge,” he added.

Baker Tilly Hughes Blake said the new roles would encompass a variety of experience levels , from recent graduates through to director and partner level.