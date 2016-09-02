Applegreen in talks to build UK motorway services

Applegreen is in talks with local authorities in Hampshire to build a motorway service area on the M3.

The facilities at the site, known as Kennel Farm, would include fuelling stations, a service area amenity building, a picnic area and almost 300 parking spaces. The company is currently talking to the Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council about the proposals.

The new facilities would sit between existing services at Winchester and Fleet in Hampshire, and Applegreen said they were still at an early stage. But there may be some opposition from local councillors, who have raised concerns about traffic congestion.

Midlands project

The news comes following confirmation that Applegreen was holding consultations with local residents ahead of the a planning application for another motorway services project in the midlands. the proposed amenity would be located at junction four of the M42, near Shirley.

In a note, Davy said a positive result would also go some way to addressing the delay in the roll-out of Applegreen’s plans to date, and would be “favourable” to its long-term prospects.

The company is facing competition from rival Extra for the project, however, which would include a two-storey amenity area, parking for more than 600 cars, 11 coaches and 77 HGV vehicles, and would include separate fuel facilities for coaches and trucks.

“We are encouraged by these proposals,” said analyst Robert Stokes. “Success on either of these two sites would result in Applegreen’s first MSA in mainland UK and would go a long way in bridging the gap in its UK expansion plans.”