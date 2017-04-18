An Post to face competition from Citypost

Citypost plans to launch a delivery service for businesses in competition with State-owned An Post.

The company said that its service will be up to 21 per cent cheaper than An Post’s, which increased its charges recently.

According to Citypost, when there are alterantives available in services such as telecoms and electricity, large numbers of consumers and businesses in the Republic are willing to switch.

However, the company added that there has been little choice available in postal services, making a change difficult.

At the same time, postal charges have been increasing while businesses have successfully cut other costs.

Citypost pointed out that a recent survey by the Office of the Communications Regulator (Comreg) found that most mail originates with big businesses that are sensitive about price.

The same study found that businesses were unhappy with rising postal charges but the service remained important to them, so they would not reduce the volume of letters sent, even in the face of increased costs.

Citypost chief executive, Ian Glass, said that it was clear that post still had an important role to play for businesses.

“It is also clear, that Irish businesses want to pay less for their postal service,” he added.