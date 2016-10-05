Radar and communications system by Arralis wins ‘Innovation of the Year’

Limerick IT firm Arralis, which has developed a powerful radar and communications system for commercial use has won the overall ‘Innovation of the Year’ award at The Irish Times Innovation Awards 2016.

The company has designed a very high frequency radar chip set - Arralis 94GHz - which has a wide range of potential applications. These include aiding unmanned landings by spacecraft, air defence systems, drone guidance systems, airport radar, driverless cars as well as internet and next generation 5G telecommunications.

The company which is based in the University of Limerick took first place in the ‘IT & Telecommunications’ category and went on to compete against six other category winners to claim the top award.

The aim of the Awards, which are now in their seventh year, is to showcase and reward excellence in innovation across a range of products and services. Over 300 companies registered for the Awards this year.

The awards ceremony, held in the Royal Hospital Kilmainham, was attended by over 220 people, including the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O’Connor.

As overall winner, Arralis will receive a communications and advertising package from The Irish Times worth in excess of €150,000, along with a UCD Smurfit Business School scholarship for an Executive Education programme commencing in 2017.

The key to the capabilities of the Arralis 94GHz chipset is its high frequency band. Arralis chief executive Barry Lunn explained: “This chipset is particularly well suited to space travel but it also has some very useful terrestrial applications. We are bringing it to a commercial scale. It can be used in commercial helicopters, drones and ultimately in autonomous or self driving cars.”

“Radar for autonomous cars is not quite there yet,” Lunn says. “In heavy rain a Google car will just pull over because of the limitations of its radar. Cars equipped with 94GHz radar will be able to drive through rain or fog or snow without difficulty. People are always looking for better radar and that is what we are offering.”

Category Winners

Dublin-based Moocall won the Agri-Food category for its revolutionary device which is placed on a pregnant cow’s tail and which alerts the farmer to the onset of labour. Architect David Craig’s Scriba - an ergonomic digital pen for use with tablets - was the Creative Industries winner while Mastercard Labs ‘pay at table’ technology won the Fintech category. Coindrum’s innovative way of allowing travelers to exchange leftover foreign loose change for duty free shopping vouchers won the New Frontiers category.

Derry based Bloc Blinds won the Manufacturing category for its fabric changing roller blind which allows the user to swap the fabric of the blind as often as they like without replacing or even removing the system from the window. Bray based Megazyme International won the Life Sciences & Healthcare category for the analytics kits it develops for food and drink manufacturers and which enables these companies to test their products.

All the category award winners receive a €10,000 Irish Times media package.

Associate Sponsors of the awards include Teagasc, Science Foundation Ireland, KPMG, AbbVie and UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.