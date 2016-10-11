What limits are there on small gift exemptions?

I know you have written about small gift exemptions in the past, but I would be grateful if you could clarify something. As parents of three adult children, can we gift each of them in a calendar year €6,000 (€3,000 from each parent)? One child has a long-term girlfriend and I wonder can we also gift her €6,000 or is the small gift exemption only available to immediate family members?

Ms MJ, Meath

You are right. It is an area that has attracted a lot of attention recently. This is not entirely surprising as it is one of absolute benefit without any tax implications.

There is nothing to stop either or both parents gifting up to €3,000 to each child in any calendar year. So yes, as parents, you can give up to €6,000 between you to each of your adult children this year and in any future year should you choose to do so.

There is no restriction on the relationship of the person making the gift and the recipient for the purposes of the small gift exemption. So, yes, you can also gift up to €6,000 between you to your son’s long-term girlfriend. The only limitation is that the gift must be for their own use, so anything you gave your son’s girlfriend cannot be destined in reality for him. That is not to say they cannot use their combined €12,000 (maximum) for a joint endeavour, such as a deposit on a house or rent.

Please send your queries to Dominic Coyle, Q&A, The Irish Times, 24-28 Tara Street, Dublin 2, or by email to dcoyle@irishtimes.com. This column is a reader service and is not intended to replace professional advice