Track your unit funds online with ‘The Irish Times’

Investors can now track the performance of their investments online with our new funds tracker.

The tracker provides an enhanced version of the unit funds data that The Irish Times formerly provided in print.

Available at http://funds.irishtimes.com/, it allows savers to compare funds by company, category, risk profile or rating. They can see at a glance how funds have performed over the past one, three or six months, as well as over the past one, three and five years where they have been available that long.

The data is provided by Longboat Analytics, which is part of the MoneyMate Group, which has worked with The Irish Times over many years to provide information on unit fund performance.