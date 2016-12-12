Taxes? There’s an app for that!

The Revenue Commissioners has launched a new app to help customers manage their tax affairs on the go.

RevApp will give taxpayers access to “Receipts tracker”, a new service from the Revenue, which helps those filing tax returns or making claims for a rebate to record and manage receipts for their expenses, which can be used to offset tax liabilities. Images of receipts can be uploaded to the app and saved to Revenue storage, and if the image of the receipt is clear, readable and complete, customers do not need to keep the original receipt, the Revenue says. If a third party prepares your tax returns, these images can then be downloaded and sent to them.

The feature means that, for example, if you’re paying for petrol for a business trip you can take a picture of the receipt and have an immediate record of it - so no scrambling for receipts at tax return time. Of course for some, giving the Revenue access to all their receipts may be something they’re not quite comfortable doing.

As the Revenue notes, “Revenue can check your receipts without contacting you directly if we need to verify any of your claims or returns”.

The app also allows Paye taxpayers keep up to date with their taxes by giving access to Myaccount, through which taxpayers can request balancing statements and apply for tax rebates on health and tuition expenses.

For the self-employed and those with rental income, the app will give acess to Ros, the Revenue’s online service for self-employed and business customers.

Taxpayers will also be able to access calculators and tools on the app, which will help you calculate taxes such as Pay as you Earn (PAYE), Local Property Tax (LPT) and Vehicle Registration Tax (VRT).

The app is available to download for free from the Apple App store and Google Play store.