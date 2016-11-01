Searching for the ‘average’ first-time buyer in borrowing figures

Central Bank loan-to-value percentage calculations skewed by high-deposit buyers

In the Help-to-Buy initiative, the Central Bank claimed that offering the rebate only to buyers who borrow 80 per cent or more of the price was unwise, as it could force people to borrow more than they might need

In the Help-to-Buy initiative, the Central Bank claimed that offering the rebate only to buyers who borrow 80 per cent or more of the price was unwise, as it could force people to borrow more than they might need

 

It’s not an inaccurate statistic the Central Bank has put forward over the past week with regards to deposits and first-time buyers, but it may be a teensy bit misleading.

In the fall-out from the budget decision to introduce the Help-to-Buy initiative to help first-time house buyers get on the property ladder, the Central Bank claimed that offering the rebate only to buyers who borrow 80 per cent or more of the purchase price was unwise, as it could force people to borrow more than they might need in order to qualify for the scheme.

The basis of its argument was that the average loan-to-value (LTV) of a first-time-buyer loan in Ireland today is 78 per cent – which, one could reasonably conclude, means that the “average” first-time buyer has a down payment of at least 22 per cent of the purchase price.

But where are all the cash-rich first-time buyers with a deposit of 22 per cent coming from?

Statistics

The answer lies in statistics. Yes, Central Bank figures show, the average LTV of those mortgages subject to the new lending rules between February and December 2015 is 78 per cent. The figure is arrived at by dividing the total value of property purchases, by the total value of mortgages.

But this average may be skewed by a certain number of well-endowed first-timers buying expensive properties in Dublin with chunky deposits.

So is there another statistic that could have been used? Well, the Central Bank could have decided to proffer the LTV at which most first-time buyers borrow. This casts a different picture, showing that some 65 per cent of first-time buyers (by number, not value) actually borrowed more than 80 per cent when buying their first home in 2015 under the regulator’s rules. And of these, almost half (or 30 per cent of all first-time buyers ) borrowed more than 90 per cent.

This means that just over a third (35 per cent) had deposits of 20 per cent or more – which is quite a different from an “average” LTV of 78 per cent.

It’s just a distinction, but a useful one all the same.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.