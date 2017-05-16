‘Room to Improve’ effect sees home improvement loans rocket

It’s the “Room to Improve” effect, and it could be having a dangeorous impact on your wallet. Yes, thanks to the popular RTE home improvement programme, and the proliferation of interior design sites such as Houzz and Pinterest, more and more of us are knocking down walls, vaccillating over Wimborne White or Pointing,

According to Bank of Ireland, the number of home improvement applications soared by 38 per cent in the first quarter of the year, with applicants applying for an average loan of € 12,000 over five years.

“The popularity of TV programmes like RTE’s ‘Room to Improve’ encourages homeowners to invest in their homes and put time and money into sprucing up the property. With summer approaching we expect DIY enthusiasts to ramp up their renovation and home improvement plans.” Christine Hamill, head of retail loans with the bank said.

Another key incentive of course is the home renovation scheme operated by the Revenue Commissioners, which allows home owners and landlords to claim back VAT expended on their renovation projects up to a value of €30,000. It means that homeowners can cut their tax bill by up to €4,050 in the two years following the work.

According to Bank of Ireland, it’s typically not recent first-time buyers applying for the loans, with 77 per cent of all applicants aged 35 years or over, while over a third are aged over 45. . More than one in four (27%) applicants were looking to borrow between € 10,000 and € 20,000, while a similar proportion (25%) requested amounts greater than € 20,000.

Extensions are top of the list for many applicants (12%), with kitchen / bathroom refurbishment and internal carpentry jobs accounting for 14 per cent of projects.