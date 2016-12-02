‘Revenue will look for you - and it will find you’

Taxpayers with offshore assets ranging from foreign properties to deposit accounts or structured investments, are being urged to get their affairs in order ahead of a May clampdown by the Revenue Commissioners - even if they believe themselves to be tax compliant.

“It is likely that taxpayers who do not regularise their affairs by May 1st 2017 will face significant sanctions including 100 per cent penalties, publication on the tax defaulters list and potentially criminal prosecution. Revenue has been very upfront about this,” said Aidan Byrne, tax partner with RSM Ireland, adding that those who refuse to take this final opportunity will have “the full rigour of the law applied to them”.

“A bit like Liam Neeson in Taken, if you’re not compliant, it has vowed to look for you, and to find you!” he warns.

In the October Budget, Minister for Finance Michael Noonan took aim at the use of offshore accounts to avoid tax, pledging to make it a criminal offence for individuals who fail to disclose accounts or other assets held in tax havens from next year.The Government estimates the yield from this clampdown will be around € 30 million. However, in 2015 alone, Mr Byrne notes that the yield from offshore investigations by revenue amounted to over € 60 million.

Mr Noonan said he would act to restrict the opportunity for offshore defaulters to use the voluntary disclosure regime with effect from May 2017. This means that from May 1st, the opportunity to make a voluntary disclosure about a tax default will be withdrawn from those whose liabilities involve offshore income or assets. So taxpayers have six months to ensure tax compliance should they have hidden off-shore assets.

As such, Mr Bryne said that taxpayers with assets offshore, be it a deposit account, an apartment, or a trust, should ensure they are compliant before the Revenue starts sending out its letters, which is likely to be after May 1st.

“If you go to them before they come to you, it’s just a process that will be painful in context of your bank account. But if they find you afterwards, and find you’re non-compliant, or involved in evasion, we’re led to believe that they will be taking prosecutions”.

For those who don’t believe they have an exposure, having a similar review undertaken would also be wise, Mr Byrne said, so that when Revenue do make contact, “the information and confirmation of compliance will be to hand, ending the need for an investigation by revenue”.