Revenue gets its website ready for smartphone users

The Revenue Commissioners has warned users of its Paye Anytime service that the function will no longer be available as of June 19th.

The Paye anytime service, which was first launched back in 2005, allows taxpayers to view their tax records, claim certain tax credits and declare certain incomes for the previous four tax years. However, the service cannot be easily accessed on mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets, and so the Revenue is looking to shift users onto its Myaccount platform, which can be accessed on all mobile devices. An app, RevApp, is also available to download free.

Myaccount allows users, who pay tax through the Paye system, to claim/update their tax credits, declare/update non-PAYE income such as rental income and divide tax credits and rate bands. You can also claim relief on health expenses and request an end of year balancing statement (P21) through the site.

Revenue says it is continuing to develop new online services via Myaccount for Paye customers.

The move away from Paye Anytime comes as the Revenue also readies a redesigned website, which it will launch tomorrow, Wednesday June 7th. The current website is over eight years old, and a spokeswoman for Revenue says that while online services are unchanged, and will operate as before, the new site is focused on the way it presents information.

The new site will be “easy to find, easy to read and easy to understand” on any device, and key its design will be the ability for the reader to scan the content quickly, access additional or related information, as well as accessing relevant online services.