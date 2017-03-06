Restrictions on mortgage lending leads to decline in housing supply - Central Bank

A new study from the Central Bank has found that the introduction of mortgage lending rules leads to a decrease in housing investment and the stock of housing in the long run.

The finding comes against concerns that the supply of housing in Ireland is inadequate and is leading to significant property price rises and a rental crisis.

In an economic letter published on Monday, the Central Bank, in a simulation of loan-to-value (LTV) and loan-to-income (LTI) regulation in a micro-founded model of the Irish economy, says that the restrictions can have a negative impact on housing stock in the long run, although this risk may be overstated.

The regulator’s mortgage lending rules were first introduced in 2015, and later relaxed at the end of 2016. Under the rules, first-time buyers can borrow up to 90 per cent of the purchase price, and 3.5 times their income, while second-time buyers can borrow 80 per cent of purchase price and 3.5 times their income.

The study also finds that the introduction of regulatory ceilings on the amount people can borrow to deleveraging of households, banks, and the economy as a whole both in the short and in the long run.

“In particular, households reduce their debt, which makes them less risky. This reduces the house-hold default rate in the medium and long run,” the report finds.

Lending rates also decrease, and as households borrow less, banks are less leveraged and also the economy as a whole signicantly reduces its foreign debt.