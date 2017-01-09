Property tax deadline looms later this week: have you paid?

Homeowners who have opted to pay their annual property tax bill in a lump sum have just two days left to pay their bill or risk facing a surcharge of up to 8 per cent.

This year the deadline for payment, in full, of the property tax is Wednesday, January 11th, which means that those homeowners opting to pay the tax by single debit authority, debit card, credit card, cash, cheque or postal order, have until 5pm on Wednesday to do so. Homeowners who have opted to pay by direct debit or in cash installments don’t have to do anything ahead of the deadline.

Failure to meet Wednesday’s deadline raises the risk of a homeowner being levied with late payment charges. According to the Revenue, homeowners could face interest of as much as 8 per cent on their bill if they miss the deadline. This means that the owner of a house in the €300-€350,000 band in Dublin city would have to pay an additional €40 on their €497 bill.

Unlike water charges however, where compliance rates just inched past 60 per cent, figures from Revenue show that almost everyone paid the tax last year. In 2016, some € 463 million was collected in property tax, down from €469 million in 2015, with the Revenue reporting an average compliance rate of 97 per cent.Co. Donegal reported the lowest compliance rate (92.6%) while Laois had the highest, at 99.8 per cent.

How can I pay it?

If you typically pay your property tax in full, it’s likely that you will have received a letter from Revenue earlier this year, setting out your property ID and PIN, and confirming the amount due for 2017.

To pay the tax, you can log into your account and submit payment by debit or credit card, or indicate your bank account details for a transfer from your account. If you opt for payment via a card, the money will be withdrawn immediately.

If you wished to pay the tax by cheque, note that it may already be too late. Revenue has requested that payment by cheque be submitted by Friday, January 7th, so that there is time for the cheque to clear ahead of Wednesday’s deadline.

You can also pay the full amount owed in cash at any post office, shops displaying the Payzone logo, and PayPoint in shops and credit unions. remember though that you will incur a charge for paying this way; An Post applies a transaction fee of €1, while Omnivend charges 4 per cent of the transaction value and Payzone levies €2 on transactions over €100, as well as an additional €0.75 fee.

Unfortunately it’s too late if you now decide that you’d rather have paid the tax in installments, either in cash or by direct debit; that deadline for notifying Revenue was November 25th. You can however, delay payment of the tax by agreeing to a transfer from your bank account. If you notify the Revenue of your intention to pay via this method by January 11th, you won’t actually have to pay the funds until March 21st.

If you have any queries about meeting Wednesday’s deadline you can contact the Revenue helpline at 1890 200 255 or +353 1 7023049.

Has my bill gone up or down?

Not everyone pays local property tax at the same rate - it depends on where you live. Indeed while properties won’t be revalued until October 31st 2019, at which point most homeowners can expect a significant rise given the trend in house prices, some councils have voted to increase the basic rate of LPT for 2017.

Twenty-three councils will apply the basic rate of LPT in 2017, and five have a reduced rate again, but three have actually increased it.

Last year, residents of four Dublin councils (Fingal, South Dublin, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown and Dublin City) had a 15 per cent drop in their property tax bills, and these councils have again voted for this cut in 2017. This means that a Dublin resident, who last year paid a reduced rate on a property valued in the € 400,000-€ 450,000 band, will again enjoy a 15 per cent decrease, paying € 650 instead of € 765. Longford County Council has also decided to keep its cut of 3 per cent for 2017.

However, elsewhere some homeowners will face a hike in their bill for the first time. Six counties, for example, which last year reduced property tax, have decided to levy the basic rate (0.18 per cent) for 2017, which means homeowners in the counties of Clare, Kildare, Louth and Monaghan, and Cork city and county, should expect an increase.

Moreover, residents of Limerick city and county, and Wexford and Galway counties all face a hike, of 10 per cent above the basic rate for both Limerick and Galway, and 5 per cent in Wexford.

According to Public Policy, this is the first time that councils have voted to apply a higher rate of LPT relative to the basic rate, and could worry residents in other counties who have yet to see a hike. The move means that someone, living in Limerick, who paid tax of € 405 on their house valued in the € 200,000-€ 250,000 range, will have to pay € 445 in 2017. If they had been living in Dublin city, their bill would have been €344.

What about direct debit payments?

If you notified the Revenue of your intention to pay your tax on a monthly basis, or have always paid the tax this way, then Wednesday’s deadline is no import to you. However, you should note that the first deductions will be made on your account on Sunday, January 15th, and will continue on on the 15th of each month thereafter.

What happens next year?

Depending on what your local council opts for, homeowners across the country will either pay property tax at the same rate, or up to +/- 15 per cent, in 2018. Thereafter however, the Government has said that a new valuation will apply in 2019, which means that homeowners could face a hike in their property tax bill of up to 150 per cent, given the upward trend in house prices since the last valuation date in 2013. If the tax was to be based solely on property prices, it could mean that a €1,000 property tax becomes the norm in Dublin - something which may prove to be politically unpalatable. Fianna Fail for example, are understood to be considering an option which would see the property tax and water charges merged.