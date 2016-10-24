Property tax deadline looms - but how much do you owe?

It’s property tax time once again, with Revenue calling on homeowners across the country to get their property tax affairs in order.

This year the “chargeable” date is November 1st 2016, which means that if you own a property in Ireland as of next Tuesday, you will be liable to pay property tax for the following year. If you sell your residential property after this date, you will still be liable to pay LPT on the property for 2017, even if it is sold before the end of 2016.

But has your bill change this year? And do you have to do anything to comply with Revenue rules?

Has my bill gone up or down?

Well that depends on where you live. While properties won’t be revalued until October 31st 2019, at which point most homeowners can expect a significant rise given the trend in house prices, some councils have voted to increase the basic rate of LPT for 2017.

Indeed while 23 councils will apply the basic rate of LPT in 2017 and five have a reduced rate again, three have actually increased the rate.

Last year, residents of four Dublin councils (south, Fingal, Dun Laoghaire, and Dublin) enjoyed a 15 per cent decrease in their property tax bills, and these counties have again voted to apply this cut in 2017. This means that a Dublin resident, who last year paid a reduced rate on a property valued in the €400-€450k band, will again enjoy a 15 per cent decrease, paying €650 in lieu of €765. Longford county council has also decided to keep its cut of 3 per cent for 2017.

However elsewhere, some home owners will face a hike in their bill for the first time. Six counties for example, which last year offered a reduction in property tax, have decided to levy the basic rate (0.18 per cent) for 2017, which means homeowners in Clare county, Cork city and county, Kildare county, Louth County and Monaghan county should expect an increase in their tax bill.

Moreover, residents of Limerick city and county, Wexford county, and Galway county are all facing a hike in their 2017 property tax bills, of 10 per cent above the basic rate for both Limerick and Galway, and 5 per cent in Wexford. According to Public Policy, this is the first time that councils have voted to apply a higher rate of LPT relative to the basic rate, and could worry residents in other counties who have yet to see a price hike. The move means that someone, living in Limerick, who paid tax of €405 on their house valued in the €200-€250k range, will have to pay €445 in 2017. If they had been living in Dublin city, their bill would only have come to €344.

You can find out how much you owe, and by how much your bill might have changed, here.

Do I need to do anything?

That depends on how you’ve paid your tax so far. If you usually pay your bill in a lump sum (ie single debit authority, debit card, credit card, cash, cheque or postal order), you have some time to get organised, as the deadline is January 11th 2017. If you opt to pay via a “single debit authority” via your bank account, be aware that Revenue won’t actually deduct the money from your account until March 21st 2017.

If however, you wish to opt to pay the tax in installments, you will need to notify Revenue before November 25th of your intention. You will probably have received a letter from Revenue by now, outlining your options, and any adjustments to the amount you owe. You can confirm your payment method online, or by contacting the LPT helpline at 1890 200 255.

I haven’t received a letter?

If you typically pay the tax by direct debit, don’t expect to hear from Revenue , unless your local council voted to change your rate of tax. Instead, this method of payment will automatically apply for 2017 - unless you wish to change it.

If so, you need to let Revenue know by November 25th, if you wish to opt for another form of phased payment, or January 11th, if you wish to pay in a lump-sum. Again, you can do this online or via helpline above.

I’m a first-time buyer - what should I do?

If, as outlined above, you are the owner of a property as of November 1st, you will need to register for property tax. You can apply on-line to have your property ID and PIN issued to you, or via the above helpline.

I didn’t pay the tax last year - am I still exempt?

If your property was exempt from property tax up until now - maybe because you pruchased it in 2013, or it was in a ghost estate, it’s likely that it will continue to be exempt right up until the end of the current valuation period (October 31st 2019), even where the property is sold or ownership is transferred by way of gift or an inheritance.