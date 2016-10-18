Ossie Kilkenny and Paul McGuinness to sell Ardmore Studios

The studio behind the Penny Dreadful series and the Tudors is being put on the market.

Bray-based Ardmore Studios has been one of Ireland’s most successful studios for film and television productions but has only recently overcome debts that threatened to cripple the business in 2012.

Showbiz accountant Ossie Kilkenny and former U2 manager Paul McGuinness control two-thirds of the company, with Enterprise Ireland owning the remaining stake.

The 18-acre site is being sold as a going concern.

Ardmore is currently hosting Hollywood stars Mel Gibson and Sean Penn, who are filming sequences for the story of the making of the Oxford English Dictionary – The Professor and the Madman – and is also involved in the second series of the television drama Into the Badlands.

In a statement, the company said it has a “healthy number of potential productions in the pipeline for the coming months and year ahead”, adding that the sale would have no impact on the day-to-day operations of the studios.

Ardmore has seen significant demand over recent years, operating at between 85 and 90 per cent of capacity and delivering strong profitability in the past two years.

The company says Ireland’s “favourable” Section 481 tax incentive scheme for film production has been “a key attractor for international productions” and that demand for fully-serviced studio space in Ireland remains buoyant.

It has invested over €2 million since 2012 to enhance and upgrade its facilities on the back of that demand. It has also expanded its footprint this year, opening the 47,000 square foot Film Factory nearby to provide additional studio space.

Reporting 2015 profits of €1.35 million earlier this year, chief executive Siún Ní Raghallaigh said Ardmore had benefited from “growing demand for fully serviced sound studios in Ireland”.

“We are seeing evidence of a good pipeline of demand for high-end studio space which signals continued strong performance for the coming years,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to Ardmore, Ms Ní Raghallaigh, who took over as CEO in July 2012 and is also chairwoman of TG4, is a founding director, with Mr Kilkenny and producer John Kelleher of Troy Studios, which is located in Dell’s former Limerick facility. Troy is, however, an entirely separate business and not part of the Ardmore sale.

Established in 1958, Ardmore is the largest studio in Ireland, offering seven international standard sound stages. It claims to be the only media hub in Ireland capable of providing production, post-production and support services for full-length feature films and TV productions.

Productions filmed on site include Braveheart, My Left Foot, Excalibur, Moone Boy, The Tudors and Penny Dreadful. The studios output has been recognised with 14 Oscars down the years as well as Bafta, Golden Globe and Emmy awards.

Though selling Ardmore, it is understood that both Mr McGuinness and Mr Kilkenny will continue to be involve din the film business. Mr McGuinness is currently producing a television series for Sky television while Mr Kilkenny is reported to have a variety of film related enterprises.

IBI Corporate Finance is acting for Ardmore in the sale.