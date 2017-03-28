Mortgage approvals rocket putting pressure on supply of homes

Growth in the numberof putative home buyers seeking mortgage approval rocketed by 42 per cent in the three months to February 2017, likely driven by first-time buyers looking to benefit from looser mortgage lending rules and the Government’s Help to Buy scheme.

The number of mortgage approvals rose by 42 per cent on the year to February, with 2,840 approvals in February, up from 1,996 a year earlier, but down from 3,055 in January. Figures are presented on a three month rolling average basis.

The value of approvals is up by 54 per cent, indicating that purchasers are looking to borrow more, standing at €585 million in February 2017, up from €379 million a year earlier.

Thanks perhaps to the Help to Buy scheme, first-time buyers continue to drive growth, accounting for one in two of every mortgage approved in the month. And the number of FTB applications is also growing stronging, up by 50 per cent on the year, while the value of approvals is also up by 70 per cent, indicating that that the average mortgage size is rising sharply.

However, as Goodbody economist Dermot O’Leary notes, it’s not yet clear whether or not “the Help-to-Buy scheme could be pushing prices at a faster pace, but in a supply-constrained market this is one of the side-effects of demand-side stimuli”.

While growth was more muted for those looking to trade up, growth trends remain strong. The number of mover purchaser approvals rose by 34 per cent in February, while the value increased by 41 per cent.

Switchers also remain active, with 223 people switching their mortgage during the month, up by 50 per cent on 2016, while the value of these has also increased, up by 52 per cent. Investors remain active, albeit at very low levels. The figures show that 152 buy to let mortgages were approved in February, up by 21 per cent on the year.

In the past twelve months, there have been 31,590 mortgage approvals, with FTB accounting for 17,965, or 56 per cent, of those. At least 3,000 FTBs are understood to have applied so far for the Help to Buy scheme, which offers 5 per cent back on the purchase of a new home for eligible applicants, up to a maximum of € 20,000. More than 50 developers have also been approved for the scheme.

Given the growth in approvals, Goodbody economist Dermot O’Leary, questions whether or not supply will be able to match this.

“Clearly, a significant deficit in housing will continue to exist, thus pushing prices up further,” he says.

Investec economist Phiip O’Sullivan is forecasting total mortgage lending of € 7 billion in 2017, up by 24 per cent from 2016, and says that the strength of approvals in the first two months of the year, “does suggest that the risk to this number lies to the upside, even though mortgage approvals do not flow perfectly through to actual drawdowns”.