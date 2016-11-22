Me & My Money: Karen Nixon, founder of Vintage Tea Tours

Are you a saver or a spender?

It depends who you ask. I’m a little bit of both. I think saving is my default position, but I love spending on things I love. Myself and my girlfriends had been saving €10 a week for the past four years for a trip to Las Vegas for our 40th – we’re just back and it was epic. Already looking forward to our 50th!

Do you shop around for better value?

I try to but when time is so precious I often throw caution to the wind. I believe you get what you pay for, so I’d prefer to spend once and spend well.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I think “Pauline”, my Double Decker Routemaster bus, falls into that category. Without her there would be no Vintage Tea Tours!

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

I’ve a red leather coat that is about 18 years old and still looks amazing. The fact that I still fit into is also pretty amazing.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

It depends. I don’t really enjoy shopping – unless it’s with a girlfriend, followed by a late, long lunch; then it’s a different story. Most of my shopping is done online apart from food. I live in Howth, so I’m totally spoilt when it comes to food shopping with so much to offer locally.

Do you haggle over prices?

No, I’m awful, I never do and I know I should. My husband is an expert and I’m always shamed by my overpaying politeness and amazed at his success. He annually goes to the market for everything – utilities, insurance, services, and so on.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

Yes which is a good thing, I think. I’m definitely better at prioritising what’s important to us, and try to make cash decisions that give us the freedom to take more time out with family and friends.

Do you invest in shares?

I don’t but I’d like to. I’m not really a gambler, and I think you need to be when it comes to investing.

Cash or card?

I never have cash but I’m relatively disciplined with the card – we’ve a joint account and we go through the statements every month, so that can be educational! Especially when I see that I could have bought a pair of Louboutins for the amount of coffee I drank last month.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

I bought the most beautiful Italian double bed for my daughter in a vintage shop in Phibsborough for €200. I’m planning to restore it when I have a moment.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I was planning and saving to go to Australia for a year with my friends after college but when it came to the crunch I bought my first house instead.

Have you ever lost money?

I lost a lot of coppers when I was young, playing poker with my grandparents.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

When we were in Vegas, I wanted to experience everything and see what it was all about. I set a $25 limit and cashed in at $35 after three games of roulette. By that time I had a nervous heat rash, so I don’t think so.

Is money important to you?

On the greater scale money is not important, but on a day-to-day basis it is, insofar as it affords you more options in life.

How much money do you have on you now?

€3.20 – enough for another coffee in the morning.

vintageteatours.ie

in conversation with tony Clayton-Lea