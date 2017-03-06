Me & My Money: Ann Chapman, Stonechat Jewellers

Are you a saver or a spender?

Definitely a spender but an informed and sensible one. I believe you can’t be too casual about money but you don’t want to take it too seriously either – there are more important things in life.

Do you shop around for better value?

Yes and no. With a business to run and two small children at home, I value my time and how I spend it as well as my money, so it is a matter of getting the balance right. Didn’t someone once say “Time is money”?

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

We recently bought our house. I wouldn’t call it extravagant but it was definitely a big spend. I don’t plan on repeating the exercise any time soon.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My Ana Faye handbag has been extremely good value for money. It has come everywhere with me for three years and has really stood the test of time. It is practical, robust and beautiful. I look forward to investing in another one this year.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

I shop locally. I’m a big believer in supporting local, indigenous enterprises and nothing beats personal customer service. That said, the internet is great for researching certain items.

Do you haggle over prices?

“Haggle” is a horrible word. Depending on the situation, the purchase and how the overall retail experience has been, I may ask if anything can be done on the price. From running my shop in the Westbury Mall [in Dublin], I know both sides of this coin well.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

Both of my children were born during the recession so they, rather than the economic turndown, have influenced my spending habits.

Do you invest in shares?

My shop is my primary focus at the moment.

Cash or card?

Card – it’s 2017!

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

Given our new, but old, house and how cold it is in the winter, the wood burning stove that we recently installed has changed life for the better. On a more personal level, perfume from Parfumarija in the Westbury Mall is a very worthwhile and wonderful indulgence.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

My Henry Hippo bank account was my first foray into the world of money. Having saved for months I bought a bead stringing kit – the rest is history.

Have you ever lost money?

I’m sure most of Ireland would agree that the less said about Eircom shares the better.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

I definitely enjoy a flutter. I’d be delighted to take home €50 after a day at the races.

Is money important to you?

What money and financial security afford is peace of mind. That peace of mind, especially with small children, is invaluable.

How much money do you have on you now?

A handful of shrapnel – change from this morning’s all-important latte.

in conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea