Me & My Money

Are you a saver or a spender?

Let’s just say I never considered the rainy day. I realise now time is ticking. I want to invest in real estate in Ireland and the USA, so now the saving process has started, thankfully.

Do you shop around for better value?

I always look for bang for my buck. In the past, I never felt motivated to fill in the never-ending forms, but now I like to explore all the price options from the various providers for phone, healthcare, car insurance, and the like.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

A large round of drinks in Bar Hemingway at the Ritz Hotel in Paris. I’m still paying for it! In the past year I bought myself a very nice watch, something I will use everyday and will always admire.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

Recently I bought a fabulous painting of my dog Millie by the very gifted Irish artist Steven Mannion Farrell. It will adorn my wall forever, so to me that is the best value of all – something that I can enjoy every day.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

I am one of the few ladies who do not like physical shopping. I shop online, always. I buy everything from furniture to fashion online. I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Do you haggle over prices?

I’m really not a haggler, to be honest, although I did negotiate with my car salesman last year when I bought my new car. Maybe haggling is the way forward?

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

Absolutely. I remember during the good auld days, I would have an endless supply of credit cards, but that has certainly stopped. I now use one credit card and one debit card, and that’s it. I have certainly learned from various money mistakes in the past.

Do you invest in shares?

No, I am not very well versed, to be honest. There is something in the tech area in 2017 that I am certainly looking at, though. Watch this space.

Cash or card?

Card always – although primarily living in the States, I always make sure to carry some bills [banknotes] for tipping. I am not a fan of the ATM, so I always avail of the cash-back facility.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

In the Black Friday sales, I bought a beautiful Ralph Lauren wool-cashmere military maxi coat, which was reduced from $420 to $249.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

My brand new Cadillac ATS – I love her! “Dolly”, as I call her, was one of my best purchases ever; very reliable, a stylish car and not thirsty with the gas.

Have you ever lost money?

Oh, yes, and I hope my parents are not reading this! Unfortunately, I had to cut my losses two years ago with a bad business acquaintance. Let’s just say “love many, trust few”. I now have an amazing business partner whom I trust, love and respect. Now I will always be careful with my money management, and whom I get into business-bed with.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

I cannot gamble to save my life, though I had huge fluke win at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas a few years ago playing poker. To this day, the chips are still in my kitchen in Miami. I guess a trip to Vegas might be on the cards for 2017. I am also the gal to go to horse racing with – I win nine times out of 10.

Is money important to you?

It certainly is not everything, but it does give you a sense of security and freedom to live the life you want. Personally, it will be very important to me in a couple of years when I plan on launching my animal sanctuary for rescued and abused animals.

How much money do you have on you now?

$7 and €50. Life is good!

myatlasclub.com

in conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea