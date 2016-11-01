Me & My Money

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m definitely a spender. I have tried to save in the past, but never got to save much! I am going to have to start saving for that rainy day.

Do you shop around for better value?

I don’t for myself, which is really bad, I know. If I see something I like or want, I just tend to get it right away and usually get murdered by my husband! I do shop around, however, when it comes to shopping for my kids’ clothes.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

It has to be my wedding dress. I didn’t shop around either – the first one I looked at I fell in love with and bought it. I promised myself I would cut it up short and wear it as a party dress but that never happened. Cost? Well, that’s a secret! I have put it away safely, so I hope my two daughters will wear it when their day comes.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My Bodyism leggings! They were quite pricey, but I live in them so for me that’s good value for money.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

I think online is great, especially when you are busy with work and kids and don’t have a minute to get to the shops. I don’t like online food shopping, but clothes shopping is great, and I think it’s important to support my local shops.

Do you haggle over prices?

I do, and I actually enjoy it.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

I worked in London during the boom times, so I never got to experience the crazy spending sprees that were common during the Celtic Tiger. I think everyone changed their spending habits to some degree during the recession; there seemed to be a competition among my friends as to who could save the most money on a purchase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you invest in shares?

No, I don’t but I might some day.

Cash or card?

Card all the way.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

Yves St Laurent foundation and primer make-up! It covers up a multitude, so for me that’s good value for money.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, I did – a pair of Gucci shoes and Gucci handbag. I still have my shoes, but my sister stole my bag!

Have you ever lost money?

Yes, a very large amount the night before I met my husband, so meeting him the next night helped me get over the pain.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

No, I’m not, because I know I would lose it all.

Is money important to you?

No, as corny as it may sound, my family, health and happiness are.

How much money do you have on you now?

Enough to buy my daily hit of KOH Coconut water. I never let go a day without drinking a litre!

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea