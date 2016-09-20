Me and My Money: Ian Hart, specialist contractor and TV presenter

Are you a saver or a spender?

Spender, for sure. I’m definitely one for living for the moment – I’m very impatient like that.

Do you shop around for better value?

Yes, every day. When buying material for sites, I’ll always send the material list to various different suppliers. The best price that comes back always gets the job.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

Definitely has to be my current house. We moved in 13/14 years ago, and it cost approximately €200,000. It was a four-bed bungalow in Westmeath, but being a builder, it has grown over the years.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

It definitely has to be my van. I bought it new a couple of years ago. It’s good to have the reassurance that when you go out in the morning and turn the key it starts first time. That’s great piece of mind. Running my own business means I have to get to work every day, and having a reliable van means I can do that.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

Local. I like the whole going out to shop experience, touching and feeling the goods. It’s also much easier to compare like for like, and get the correct sizes.

Do you haggle over prices?

All the time. You have to in construction, as there are always deals to be had. If there aren’t, then you move on to the next person.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

With the downturn in construction, the Hart household purse strings were definitely tied tighter. Sky Sports, and the like, got stripped back, and shopping started [being done] in discount grocery stores for better bargains.

Do you invest in shares?

I never have, I wouldn’t know where to start. I think if I had spare cash, shares would be the last place I’d put it.

Cash or card?

It’s more and more card-only, especially with the advent of contactless – it makes the card much more convenient to use compared to cash.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

We recently went on an all-inclusive holiday to Spain. I find the all-inclusive holidays great value, especially when you have kids, and it works out much cheaper to holiday this way for us.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Never. The bank or the credit union normally take a hit to make those purchases.

Have you ever lost money?

I’ve lost money on various business ventures over the years, but you live and learn. Experiences like those make you stronger and wiser and more determined to make things work.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

It’s very rare that I would gamble, it just doesn’t interest me. The worst thing I’d do would be the Lotto now and then.

Is money important to you?

Absolutely, you won’t get far without it. It’s important to everyone, I would think, and anyone that says it’s not is lying.

How much money do you have on you now?

€9.54. It’s the change from the €20 I had this morning after buying my lunch.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea