Is appeals balance tipping against the taxpayer?

Two cases show the commissioner lacks power for refunds beyond four years back

Revenue law is leaving some taxpayers out of pocket, despite the fact both they and the Revenue agree they have paid too much. Photograph: iStockPhoto

Revenue law is leaving some taxpayers out of pocket, despite the fact both they and the Revenue agree they have paid too much. Photograph: iStockPhoto

 

One of the advantages of the new system of tax appeals is that the commission responsible for hearing them publishes its determinations. Under the old system, which applied up to December 2015, taxpayers appealed in the first instance to an appeals commissioner who was part of the Revenue system. Details of decisions and disputes only came to light if they ended up going beyond the appeals system to the courts.

Two recent cases indicate that the balance can in some cases be against the taxpayer. In one case an 85-year-old pensioner appealed as his spouse had paid too much tax over a 15-year period, due to a Revenue error in relation to a PAYE tax credit. In another case, a taxpayer was not aware he was due a refund, and left it more than four years to claim the money. In both cases the commissioner ruled that it did not have the power to order refunds which went back further than the four-year period set down in Revenue law. For this reason, both taxpayers were left out of pocket, despite the fact that both they and the Revenue agreed they had paid too much.

Penalties and interest

Under our current system, all the onus is on the taxpayer to notice if they are overcharged, On the other hand, the Revenue has wide powers to impose penalties and interest if the taxpayer has underpaid.

Some tax experts argue that time limits are a fundamental part of any tax system – and that the appeals to the commissioners in these two cases were never going to succeed. Other say that the Revenue should never have fought such cases in the first place. No doubt the Revenue is conscious now of the public nature of the appeals process and of having to do everything “by the book”.

But surely one of the points of the new appeals process is for the commission to be free to make decisions? In this case, the commissioner felt that the law tied the commission’s hands. Perhaps, then, some legal tweak is needed to allow for such cases. When both sides agree that too much tax was paid, it does seem very odd that repayment cannot be made.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.