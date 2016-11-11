Irish tax returns now almost entirely filed online
Revenue push for use of its e-filing system has changed how we process the ‘paperwork’
Photograph: iStock
The vast majority of Irish income tax payers have switched to Revenue’s online system, it said following Thursday’s midnight deadline.
More than 444,000 returns have been filed for 2015 through ROS (the Revenue Online Service).
2016 saw a significant shift to online payment, increasing by 24.6 per cent on last year.
It is estimated that over 90.5 per cent of those who have filed used the electronic route.