Health levy may rise 10% and add to cost of insurance

Irish health insurance policies are facing another rise following plans by the Government to increase the levy by a further 10 per cent.

The move will prove expensive to consumers following rises in the cost of premiums already imposed over the last 12 months.

The Department of Health is understood to have contacted insurers to advise them of the increase from next April, but they would not confirm this early on Friday.

“Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for consumers it has,” said Dermot Goode of totalhealtcover.ie.

“As with any levy the health insurers will have no choice but to pass it on to consumers in the form of higher premiums, which means another round of price hikes for hard-pressed consumers. All of this on the back of increases of up to 10 per cent on typical premiums over the course of the last 12 months.”

Mr Goode said the move would lead to further downgrading of cover and cancellations of policies.

Insurance cover

The health levy was introduced in 2009 and, according to Mr Goode, has increased by 149 per cent for adults and 155 per cent for children in the six years to 2015.

Currently there are two levy rates for adults (€202 and €403) and two for children €67 and €134). The rate applied is dependent on the level of insurance cover purchased, with those on more advanced policies paying the higher levy.

According to reports, Minister for Health Simon Harris revealed the levy increase at the launch of a new guide for the parents of premature babies on Friday. A spokeswoman at the Department of Health was unable to confirm this but said a statement was pending.

Insurer Laya Healthcare says the levy “has played a big part in pushing up premiums in recent years. And higher premiums are making people turn their backs on private health insurance.”