Fewer people will need to file a tax return following change in Revenue rule

Fewer people will have to file a tax return this October - and in the process will pay less tax on earnings of less than €5,000 - as a result of a change as to who is subject to the self assessment regime. The move makes it easier for Paye workers to earn up to the new threshold without being subject to the full rigours of having to file a Form 11 with the Revenue Commissioners.

The change was first signalled in Finance Act 2015, and kicked in on January 1st 2016, but has only come on to people’s radars now, as they prepare their 2016 tax returns ahead of the October 31st deadline.

Typically, if you pay tax in the PAYE system, you are not obliged to file a tax return. However, if you have additional earnings, such as interest on deposits, consultancy work, rental income or dividends or trading income from a source such as Airbnb, you must declare this income to the Revenue by filing a Form 12, and paying any income tax owed on it. And if you have such income above the threshold of €3,174, you must not only file a longer, and more complex Form 11, but you must also pay PRSI at a rate of 4 per cent on these earnings.

The change

Now however, the Revenue has increased the threshold up to €5,000, therefore reducing the number of people who will have to file a Form 11.

Many Paye workers will rightly have a preference for a Form 12; it’s quicker and easier to complete, and also cheaper to settle a tax bill - eligibility for a Form 12 means you don’t have to pay PRSI (4%)on non-Paye income. It can be also easier to settle a tax bill with a Form 12 - if you can’t pay it off in full, the Revenue can lower your tax credits for subsequent years, while a Form 12 also means that you don’t have to pay preliminary tax, as you do with a Form 11.

For Pat O’Brien, director, people advisory services, EY Ireland, the decision to exempt more people from the requirements of a Form 11 is likely a “pragmatic” move on the part of the Revenue, as it may not make sense to have thousands of Paye workers, with small amounts of additional income, subject to self-assessment.

“It keeps things simple for Revenue and the taxpayer,” says O’Brien, noting that another advantage for taxpayers of avoiding a Form 11 is that they won’t be subject to the penalties and charges that go with late payment.

Also problematic is the situation whereby a landlord may be subject to PRSI and USC - even when they have no taxable gain. By staying out of self-assessment, you can avoid this.

Remember when it comes to rental income it’s your profit, rather than total earnings, which are important. So, if you have total rental income of € 20,000, but a “profit” of just € 4,000, you will be below the threshold.

And of course there is the tax saving too, by avoiding PRSI on this income.

“There is a small saving to them, of up to a maximum of 12 per cent of €5,000,” O’Brien says.

Form 11

The bad news however, is that if you have already filed a Form 11, you will have to continue doing so - even if you earn less than €5,000 in non-Paye income.

David O’Sullivan, of D.A. O’Sullivan & Co in Co.Mayo, warns that just because your non-PAYE income is less than the threshold for 2016, doesn’t mean that you will get away with filing a Form 11.

“Once that income is still in existence they (Revenue) will want you to file a Form 11,” he says.

So, if you had income above the threshold, of €3,700 in 2015, and have the same income for the 2016 tax year - but it’s now below the threshold - you will still have to file a Form 11.

Another way the rule change may catch people is with regards to those who may have a substantial rental income - but few, if any, profits. Previously, if you had gross non-PAYE income of more than €50,000 for example you were deemed to be a “chargeable person” - even if your asssessable non-PAYE income was less than €3,174. Now however, the gross threshold has fallen to just €30,000, which may pull more landlords into the PRSI net, and also compel them to file full returns.

“Those are the sort of cases Revenue wants to keep on their radar,” O’Brien says.