European breakdown assist service launched for Irish drivers

Planning on taking a ferry and driving to your destination for your summer holiday this year? Then you might be interested in a new product from Allianz Global Assistance Ireland which offers 24 hour breakdown assistance and local car recovery across Ireland, the UK and continental Europe.

The insurance company has just launched packages, with prices starting at €36 a year, although the European option will be more expensive.

The cheapest option, “Ireland Motor Breakdown” provides cover for those who are one mile or more away from their home and local recovery to the nearest garage, if the car can’t be fixed by the roadside. Drivers can also add home assistance if the car won’t start on their driveway, or extend it to cover in the UK and Europe.

From €75 a year, drivers will get all the benefits available in Ireland, plus national recovery, the convenience of alternative transport, a hire car or overnight accommodation, wrong fuel cover and loss of keys, in the UK.

“We aim to get cars fully fixed by the roadside, not a short term repair that will only get you as far as a local garage, which is why we provide an hour of repair work at the roadside on all cover levels,” Roland Hesse, managing director of Allianz Global Assistance Ireland said.

Customers looking to venture further afield can opt for ‘European Motor Breakdown’ cover, which extends cover in Ireland to across Europe for those summertime road trips.

For example, a driver with a 2010 Ford Mondeo will pay €99 a year for cover across Europe, including up to five call outs a year, €500 towards vehicle collection, and overnight accomodation of up to €750 if your car can’t be fixed on the roadside. There is no excess on the policy, but you will still have to cover the cost of any replacement parts yourself.