Does Trump pose a threat to complacent markets?
Investors respond rapidly to incoming US president’s unpredictable rhetoric and policy
Madame Tussaud designers in London adjust a wax figure of US president-elect Donald Trump. His behaviour and policies will dictate whether more market U-turns arise. Photograph: Will Oliver/EPA
Donald Trump’s US presidential election victory in November triggered one of the biggest post-election stock market rallies in history, but will Trump’s reign live up to the expectations of investors? Or are markets complacent about the risks posed by this most unpredictable of presidents?