Contactless payments drive growth in debit card spending

We’re using our debit cards more for everyday purchases, with contactless payments likely to be behind growth in debit card spending, new figures from the Central Bank show.

According to figures from the Central Bank, debit card point of sale spending in March increased by 14 per cent to € 2.7 billion on the same month in 2016, likely driven by an increase in contactless payments. In total debit cards accounted for transactions worth €4.3 billion in March, with some €1.6 billion withdrawn from ATMs. Point of sale spending on credit cards declined to €871 million in the month.

As well as a drive towards contactless payments, the figures show that we’re also continuing to shop more online, although there was a drop-off from the peak of €918 million reached in January of this year - likely down to January sale shopping - to €857 million. Online shopping with a credit card continues to rise however, up by 11 per cent over the past year to stand at €407 million at end-March.

We’re also using our debit cards more frequently abroad. Figures show that total debit card expenditure outside Ireland amounted to € 858 million in the first three months of the year, an increase of 16 per cent on the first quarter of 2016. Credit card spending fell however, down by 6 per cent.

Irish consumers still have hefty credit card debts, with about € 1.2 billion of outstanding credit card balances liable to interest in March 2017. Just 8 per cent of these cards have exceeded their credit limit, while 37 per cent had balances between 76 and 100 per cent of their credit limit. These proportions have remained unchanged over the past year.