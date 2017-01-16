Nominations for EY Entrepreneur of the Year open

Nominations for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year opened on Monday.

The theme of this year’s programme is “Leading through Change” and sectors and businesses of all sizes are invited to submit their nominations, which will close on February 22nd.

The 24 finalists for 2017 will be announced on April 27th.

EY partner Kevin McLoughlin said the benefits of participation “extend far beyond winning the award in October”.

“The successful finalists will gain national and international exposure, gaining media profile across TV, radio, print and online,” he said.

“They will also connect with our exclusive network of over 450 of Ireland’s top entrepreneurs and get an opportunity to go on our renowned international CEO Retreat which is designed to help Irish entrepreneurs transform their thinking and vision through executive education and hearing from some of the world’s leading CEOs.”

The awards programme is divided into three categories - emerging, industry and international - with eight finalists chosen per category.

The 24 finalists will be selected by an independent panel of judges, comprised of former winners and chaired by Anne Heraty of CPL Resources.

Individuals who wish to put themselves forward or nominate an entrepreneur with their consent, can fill out the online nomination form at www.eoy.ie or call the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year team for further information on 01 221 2250.