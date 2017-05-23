‘My mantra is work hard, spend fast, no regrets’

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m a saver spender! I generally prefer to allow money build up in my account, where possible – then an idea pops into my head and I’ll spend a lump sum. I believe you can’t take it with you, and if you need to spend to improve your quality of life, then why not?

Do you shop around for better value?

I used to be excellent for shopping around for better value, but this was when time was a luxury I had. My theory now is that if I spend time shopping around, then that’s losing money I could earn by working. My mantra is now work hard, spend fast, no regrets.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I’m not big on extravagant purchases on material items. I just don’t value them. Time is what I value, so I’ve spent quite a bit on flights back and forth to Australia to visit my sisters, and the next trip over will be to visit my niece who is due in July, so definitely purchases worth making. I did spend €20,000 on a Mitsubishi L200 a couple of months ago, but when ferrying around four large dogs that purchase was more of a necessity than an indulgence.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

I bought my house when I was 27 for just over €100,000. It’s now worth nearer to €200,000, so being impulsive, and lucky, paid off. I love my house – it’s my own space, and definitely an investment for the future.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

As someone who is impulsive, and hates time wasting, I love online shopping, from food and clothes to gadgets that I really don’t need. It is the gift that keeps on giving.

Do you haggle over prices?

I’m not brave enough to haggle over prices, it all confuses me. I generally feel the same over other businesses – their prices are their prices, and if I don’t like it, I’ll go elsewhere.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

I have found that through the recession my desire to spend local has very much increased. The recession has opened my eyes to where my money is going – am I funding the shareholders of a big multinational corporation, or putting food on the table of a local family? I think this has been the only change in my spending habits through the recession, and I hope it’s a change that I stick with when the good times return.

Do you invest in shares?

Don’t have ’em, don’t want ’em. I would rather invest in something I can control – my own hard work – than to gamble on the success of others.

Cash or card?

Card is so much more convenient, but it’s still fun to play with cash. Counting notes and coins still makes me feel like a small child playing shop with my sisters. There’s something about holding a wad of cash that makes you feel like the richest person on the planet, and the urge to throw it all in the air still remains!

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

It was a portable plug-in doorbell. Not exactly a wildly exciting purchase, but it was fairly priced and will do exactly as it says on the tin.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I would consider myself an accidental saver. If I don’t have my eye on anything specific I don’t spend money just because it burns a hole in my pocket. It’s nice to see the bank balance increase to a level where I can make a significant purchase, but I generally don’t plan ahead with any great purpose or objective.

Have you ever lost money?

As an entrepreneur, I’ve made many, many decisions that were not the right ones, and ended up costing far more than they made. However, life is all about lessons, and the most important one I’ve learned is not to throw good money after bad. Be brave, give opportunities a chance. If they don’t work, move on. Fast.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

My extent of gambling is the Lotto a couple of times a year. I think I’m too sensible – if the odds were against me winning, I’d rather sit it out.

Is money important to you?

Money is so far down on my list of priorities and values that it is often overlooked. I don’t value others on their worth, or consider success in monetary terms. Life is all about being happy, and money doesn’t make me happy.

How much money do you have on you now?

I’m on my way to the bank to make a lodgement, so far more than I should have!

in conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea