Twitter launches ‘Moments’ tab in Ireland

Twitter users in Ireland have today been greeted with a new tab, “Moments”, which the company hopes will encourage more people to use the social network.

The feature allows Twitter users to bundle or “curate” a series or gallery of tweets revolving around a particular theme, such as a developing news story or cultural meme.

Most “Moments” are currently assembled by Twitter’s curation team, while launch partners in Ireland include The Irish Times, RTÉ, the Irish Independent, Newstalk, Today FM, TheJournal.ie and Entertainment.ie.

The ability to create these swipeable “guides” is now open to all users, including brands.

The Moments tab, which Twitter first launched internationally a year ago, is intended to help users “find the best” of the content on the platform more easily.

The 10-year-old company, which is currently the subject of takeover rumours, has seen its growth affected by the perception that its news feeds – still largely self-curated and chronological – are confusing for new users.

Finding “only-on-Twitter” conversations “can be a challenge”, it believes.

“We’ve made it easier to find uniquely Irish stories on Twitter, in more depth and breadth,” said Twitter Dublin’s managing director Mark Little.