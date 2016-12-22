TV3 appoints Mick McCaffrey as head of news

Mick McCaffrey, the news editor at UTV Ireland for the past two years, has been appointed head of TV3’s news service 3 News Ireland.

The move follows the departure of TV3 director of news Andrew Hanlon and the completion of TV3-owner Virgin Media’s deal to acquire UTV Ireland from ITV.

TV3 Group and UTV Ireland are amalgamating in one company, resulting in the loss of some jobs from the UTV Ireland operation, while it is also exiting the UTV premises at Macken House in the Dublin docklands.

Open vacancies

Some 61 permanent UTV Ireland staff were invited earlier this month to apply for 40 open vacancies at TV3.

The broadcaster said Mr McCaffrey would lead and develop 3 News Ireland, which will provide news across TV3, e3 and Be3, the new name for the UTV Ireland channel from 2017.

From Dublin, Mr McCaffrey was previously an award-winning investigative journalist at the Sunday World and the news editor of the Sunday Tribune. He will take up his new role with TV3 immediately.