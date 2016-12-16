Trinity Mirror sees fall in print advertising revenue
Publisher forecasts 17% drop in print advertising revenue and 5% fall in circulation income
Trinity Mirror has joined other British newspapers in highlighting declining print and circulation revenue and volatility in the advertising market
British newspaper publisher Trinity Mirror said it expected print advertising revenue to fall 17 per cent in the final quarter, underscoring financial pressures on newspapers and digital media.
Trinity Mirror joined other British newspapers including the Daily Mail in highlighting declining print and circulation revenue and volatility in the advertising market.
The company, which publishes the Daily Mirror and Sunday Mirror, also said it expected a 5 per cent fall in circulation revenue in the fourth quarter.