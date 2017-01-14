‘The Irish Times’ Christmas Business Quiz 2016: winners and answers

There was a record entry to the Christmas business quiz, but just one person got all the correct answers.

The winner is Des Carville from Foxrock in Dublin. Congratulations – you win a pair of flights from Dublin to London courtesy of Irish airline CityJet, along with a two-night stay for two people in The Marylebone, a Doyle Collection hotel. The terms and conditions for the flights and accommodation will be notified to you.

The runner-up is June Rooney from Inchicore Road in Dublin who wins six bottles of wine.

The participants’ prize was won by Killian Treacy of Ardagh, Killarney, Co Kerry. Killian wins a 12-month premium digital subscription to The Irish Times.

Thank you all for taking the time to enter. Only 49 weeks until the next one!

ANSWERS:

1. €13 billion

2. The Wireless Group (former UTV radio assets)

3. Cushman & Wakefield

4. €2.3 billion

5. Mick Wallace

6. CityJet and Stobart Air

7. Mozart

8. Fergus Murphy

9. Kenmare Resources

10. a) David McRedmond (An Post), b) Dee Forbes (RTÉ), c) Joe Healy (IFA), d) Mary Rose Burke (Dublin Chamber of Commerce)

11. Greg Kavanagh

12. John McGuinness

13. Dublin to Miami

14. Alan Cook

15. Siro

16. Kinsale

17. Galaxy Note 7

18. Holiday Inn Express

19. Brendan Mooney of Kainos

20. £190m (€220m)

21. 119 million

22. Fyffes

23. Greencore

24. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena

25. Blackstone; €945m

26. €1.3 billion

27. Wifi

28. Aviva Health and GloHealth

29. Ireland versus France at Euro 2016

30. Norwegian Air International