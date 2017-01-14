‘The Irish Times’ Christmas Business Quiz 2016: winners and answers
In a record entry, only one person got all the answers right to win a trip to London
The winner receives a pair flights to London courtesy of CityJet, and a two-night stay for two at the Marleybone, a Doyle Collection hotel.
There was a record entry to the Christmas business quiz, but just one person got all the correct answers.
The winner is Des Carville from Foxrock in Dublin. Congratulations – you win a pair of flights from Dublin to London courtesy of Irish airline CityJet, along with a two-night stay for two people in The Marylebone, a Doyle Collection hotel. The terms and conditions for the flights and accommodation will be notified to you.
The runner-up is June Rooney from Inchicore Road in Dublin who wins six bottles of wine.
The participants’ prize was won by Killian Treacy of Ardagh, Killarney, Co Kerry. Killian wins a 12-month premium digital subscription to The Irish Times.
Thank you all for taking the time to enter. Only 49 weeks until the next one!
ANSWERS:
1. €13 billion
2. The Wireless Group (former UTV radio assets)
3. Cushman & Wakefield
4. €2.3 billion
5. Mick Wallace
6. CityJet and Stobart Air
7. Mozart
8. Fergus Murphy
9. Kenmare Resources
10. a) David McRedmond (An Post), b) Dee Forbes (RTÉ), c) Joe Healy (IFA), d) Mary Rose Burke (Dublin Chamber of Commerce)
11. Greg Kavanagh
12. John McGuinness
13. Dublin to Miami
14. Alan Cook
15. Siro
16. Kinsale
17. Galaxy Note 7
18. Holiday Inn Express
19. Brendan Mooney of Kainos
20. £190m (€220m)
21. 119 million
22. Fyffes
23. Greencore
24. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
25. Blackstone; €945m
26. €1.3 billion
27. Wifi
28. Aviva Health and GloHealth
29. Ireland versus France at Euro 2016
30. Norwegian Air International