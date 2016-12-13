‘Sunday Business Post’ publisher appoints Siobhan Lennon as CEO

The holding company that publishes the Sunday Business Post newspaper has appointed Siobhán Lennon as its new chief executive with immediate effect.

She will lead Sunrise Media, a holding company for The Sunday Business Post newspaper, and Webprint, the Cork-based printing business.

Ms Lennon succeeds Paul Cooke in the role. Mr Cooke left the business in July of this year and sold his shareholding in the newspaper.

In her new role, Ms Lennon will oversee the continued development of all aspects of the recently merged businesses.

Performance

Ms Lennon has been the commercial director of the Sunday Business Post for the past three years having joined from media agency MEC, where she headed up MEC Access.

She previously worked with News International in a number of senior positions, including group client service director.

Conor Killeen, chairman of Sunrise Media and a founder of its main shareholder Key Capital, said Ms Lennon had contributed significantly to the media company’s performance over the past three years.

“The work of our teams in Cork and Dublin in the past few months and years is making a significant positive difference to our readers and clients across the country and abroad,” he said.

Outlook

“We have re-established ourselves as an important participant in fact gathering, interpretation and thought leadership in Ireland. We have a balanced and progressive outlook which everyone in the company contributes to.”

Commenting on her appointment, Ms Lennon said: “We are profitable and I look forward to continuing working with an excellent team in delivering the next phase of the development of the business.”

Latest ABC audited circulation figures show that the Sunday Business Post had an average weekly circulation of 31,364 between January and June of this year, down from 32,948 a year ago.