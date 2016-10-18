Storyful losses widen to €10m

Losses at Dublin-based news agency Storyful widened in 2015, with the company reporting a loss of more than €10 million.

In its abridged accounts, Storyful said its profit and loss account showed a deficit of almost €10.4 million, compared with €5.9 million a year earlier.

The company, which was founded by Mark Little in 2010, uses social media feeds, user-generated content and proprietary technology to frame news reporting.

It was bought by News Corp in 2013. Mr Little stepped down as chief executive of the company a year later, taking on the role of director of editorial innovation. In June last year, he announced he would be leaving the company, and joined Twitter a few months later. He is now head of the company’s Irish operation.

Storyful employed 54 people at the end of last year, growing from the 2014 figure of 35. That led to increased wage costs, with the bill jumping from €1.9 million in 2014 to €2.7 million a year later. Pension costs also rose to €75,705, from just over €61,000 in 2014.

The majority of its staff are editorial based, with about half of the company engaged on those roles. Technology and development account for 17 staff members with the number of sales staff dropping slightly to four.