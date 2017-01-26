RTÉ confirms it will sell part of Donnybrook site in first half of 2017

RTÉ has told staff that it intends to sell part of its Donnybrook site in Dublin in the first half of this year.

Following a meeting of the RTÉ board earlier today, the broadcaster confirmed that a portion of the underutilised land west of the RTÉ Radio Centre on its Montrose campus will shortly go on the market. This will raise “much-needed funding” for its future, it said.

Property agency Savills has been appointed to manage the sale following a public procurement process.

The exact timings around the sales process and final details of the land to be sold are still being finalised and “are commercially sensitive”, RTÉ told employees.

It was reported in 2016 that the broadcaster could raise as much as €50 million from the land sale plan. RTÉ declined to comment on the sum that could be generated by the move.

The broadcaster has successfully applied for planning permission to develop a new entrance to the site from the Stillorgan Road, which will become the main point of access to the campus, replacing the existing entrance on Nutley Lane. This will alleviate congestion at the junction of Nutley Lane and Stillorgan Road, it said.

Fair City lot

RTÉ also plans to lodge a planning application to move the Fair City lot to a new location onsite, while its staff creche facility is set to be relocated to a different part of the campus under the development plans.

RTÉ’s note to staff on Thursday said it had been “giving serious consideration” to the best options for the redevelopment of the Donnybrook campus for some time.

It cited a “challenging” financial position and said this had curtailed any significant investment in its infrastructure, technology and other organisational changes.

“This is no longer sustainable,” the broadcaster said. “A series of independent reports have also indicated that the sale of underutilised land on our Donnybrook site represents a valuable source of much-needed funding for investment.”

The broadcaster, which has been hit by a slide in commercial revenues as well as downward pressure on licence fee income, said the sale of the land “will not solve all RTÉ’s financial challenges” but would help it “reshape and reinvest in the organisation”.

RTÉ, led by director-general Dee Forbes, is currently preparing a costed five-year strategy for the period 2018-2022. It is obliged to do so by the broadcasting legislation.

The broadcaster’s deficit for 2016 is understood to have reached €20 million, following a deficit of €2.8 million in 2015.