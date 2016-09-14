RTÉ asks staff to take incentivised career breaks

RTÉ has invited staff to take incentivised career breaks during 2017 in a bid to cut its payroll costs.

The broadcaster has told employees they can apply for additional time off next year, on top of their annual leave, if they work in a role where they do not have to be replaced.

It is understood employees who avail of the scheme will receive a part-payment during their career break.

RTÉ is projected to record a deficit of as much as €20 million this year, following a €2.8 million deficit in 2015.

Its personnel costs rose €11.3 million last year, with the number of people employed by the broadcaster increasing. As of the end of 2015, it had 1,978 employees, with 285 of this number working on a part-time or casual basis.

RTÉ previously offered incentivised career breaks to staff in 2011, when it recorded a deficit of €16.8 million. Its deficit then swelled to €65.2 million in 2012, a year in which 270 people left RTÉ under voluntary redundancy schemes.

Although the broadcaster later balanced its books for 2013 and 2014, its financial position has weakened as a result of rising operating costs, lower than expected advertising revenues and pressure on its level of public funding.

RTÉ director-general Dee Forbes told the Mediacon conference in Dublin on Wednesday that she was taking “an open look” at everything the broadcaster was doing.

“The business is changing around us, the models are changing, and we have to change with that,” Ms Forbes said.